Drivewyze adds insightful reports

Drivewyze, known for its PreClear weigh station bypass services, has launched the Drivewyze Insights reporting service – giving customers monthly reports on safety and violation information.

Insights collects inspection and violation source data across 50 states, and as much as three or four weeks earlier than the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Safety Measurement Portal, the company says.

Highlights answer questions about a fleet’s updated ISS score, the total number of inspections and violations during a reporting period, and inspection heat maps by geographical area including top inspection areas by county. The top violation types accounted in the high violation areas are also reported.

Managers can use the information to compare their violation rates to peers, Drivewyze adds.