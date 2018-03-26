Drivewyze available for PeopleNet Android devices

PeopleNet is now making the Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass app available through the PeopleNet Android platform.

Drivewyze offers bypass opportunities in Alberta and almost 700 locations in the U.S. And the app will now be pre-loaded on PeopleNet Android devices including PeopleNet ConnectedTablet and PeopleNet-certified Samsung devices.

Before activating the subscription-based service, fleets are able to use a free loss reporting tool to determine how much can be saved through the bypass capabilities.