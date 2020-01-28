Truck News

Eaton adds two new Bezares PTO units to portfolio

Eaton is adding two new Bezares PTO units to its portfolio. The Bezares 95X series four-bolt, rear-mounted model for the Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies Endurant 12-speed automated transmission joins the new Bezares PTO for the Detroit DT12 automated transmission.

The Bezares 95X features pneumatic shifting and comes with three different internal ratios and popular output types. The offset design also improves the position of the attached pump, Eaton says.

The heavy-duty, two-gear 120X Series is built with an aluminum housing and fits the DT12-DA/14.92-1.0 and DT12-OA/14.96-1.0. It features internal ratios of 1:1 to 1:1.8, and offers four different output positions. The DIN output option allows for multiple configuration options, too. A lube pump flange is also included with the PTO, to simplify installations.

The news builds on a 2019 announcement when the Eaton Vehicle Group’s Aftermarket division reached a master distribution agreement with Bezares SA for its mobile power hydraulic portfolio.

A launch is expected in the second quarter of this year.


John G Smith

