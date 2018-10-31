EBE Technologies launches InfoStream

EBE Technologies has launched InfoStream, a managed service organization that will provide management services for regulatory compliance. Web-based graphical dashboards will be used to deliver relevant and timely information to managers and drivers to provide maximum visibility to ensure compliance, mitigate risks, and reduce costs, the company announced at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition.

The new service will manage driver qualification files (pre- and post-onboarding), manage regulatory and company defined drug and alcohol programs, schedule and monitor DOT physicals, maintain vehicle files and schedule preventive maintenance.

The company will be led by Steve Wilhelms, executive vice-president and chief operating office. The service is available in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.infostreamonline.com.