Endurant now comes with dual PTO

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies has unveiled a new dual Power Takeoff (PTO) version of the 12-speed Endurant automated transmission.

The option includes two PTO mounting locations – an eight-bolt bottom mount and a four-bolt rear mount, offering a combined capability of 85 hp. A single PTO model with an eight-bolt bottom mount location is also available.

Since the launch of the 12-speed overdrive model in 2017, the Endurant portfolio has added an 11-speed direct-drive model calibrated for linehaul and regional fleets that typically operate at lower cruise speeds and on flatter terrain.

Transmission features include internal electrical system routing, prognostics that notify when a clutch needs to be replaced, and a transmission fluid pressure sensor to notify drivers about low oil levels. There’s also a maintenance-free 430-mm self-adjusting clutch that doesn’t require grease, a 1.2 million km lubricant change interval in linehaul applications, and a replaceable input shaft sleeve for quicker repairs.

It’s capable of handling up to 510 hp and 1,850 lb-ft of torque.