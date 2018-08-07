Fairbanks combines weight, moisture

Fairbanks Scales has integrated its FM2558 instrument with the Perten AM 5200-A grain moisture tester, delivering weight and test information on the same scale ticket. Related data is also stored in the transaction record and can be exported.

The devices are integrated with a serial cable, and the interface uses up to eight of the 10 programmable prompts available with a standard FB2558. Available data fields include the date, time, product, sample ID, moisture, test weight, temperature, and serial number. Users choose which data points to collect.

Users will need an FB2558 instrument, serial cable (transmit, receive and ground), Perten AM 5200-A grain moisture tester, and Perten USB single port serial adapter (P55.99.91). The interface is standard for all FB2558 instruments featuring 6.3 or higher software.