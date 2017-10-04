Truck News

Fairbanks Scales rolls out new portable scale

 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fairbanks Scales released its new Portable Axle Load Scale (PALS) recently. 

The new scale eliminates the need for pier or slab foundation, the company claims. It is constructed in a sub-frame, requiring only a flat, unyielding surface to install and complete the unit. This makes it possible to install PALS on concrete or asphalt already in place.

Fairbanks said the device requires a one-day installation.

As well, PALS operates in a wide range of applications from moving and shipping to light manufacturing. It is built with anticipated daily weighments of 50 trucks or less and has an ultra-low 6” profile.

 

1 Comment » for Fairbanks Scales rolls out new portable scale
  1. Jorge Smith says:
    October 4, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Hi
    Rev Jorge Smith here, can you please help me with the cost of This truck scale.
    Thank You

    Reply

