Fras-le expands brake lineup

Fras-le has expanded its lineup of hydraulic brake pads and added a new value-priced friction material called durbloc into the mix.

Pins and other features in a related Mechanical Retention System (MRS) have been designed to help keep water from getting behind the friction material and pulling things loose. That’s particularly important in locales that use corrosive de-icing compounds.

Medium-duty trucks rarely reach the temperatures that can help to burn away the compounds. And these latest hydraulic braking products will support medium-duty vehicles such as the Ford 650 and 750, and International’s CV Series, produced in a joint venture with Chevrolet.

Magnum Pro products, designed for medium-duty vehicles like tow trucks, and Extreme Service products for applications like recycling vehicles, have both been repackaged. They come with related hardware kits, too.

Winter testing of Fras-le’s copper-free GRN Tech pads is currently underway, following experience on proving grounds in Brazil, as the company looks to ensure there is no concern about rotor wear when the copper is removed. The N-type friction material promises increased braking power while delivering rotor and pad durability.

This October Fras-le also acquired Fremax – a maker of discs, drums and wheel hubs — which will soon produce premium rotors for medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles in North America, says Anderson Pontalti, managing director of Fras-Le.