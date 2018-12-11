Freightliner 114SD gets Cummins X12

Freightliner’s 114SD can now be spec’d with the lightweight Cummins X12, supporting an array of weight-sensitive vocational applications like concrete mixers, refuse trucks, and auto haulers.

Weighing in at 2,050 lb., the engine is about 600 lb. lighter than other engines in the 10-to-13 liter range. The lighter weight also offers more upfitting options, Daimler Trucks North America notes.

The X12 delivers up to 500 hp and 1,700 lb-ft.

The product configuration will be shown for the first time at the World of Concrete show in Las Vegas, Nev. Production of the 114SD and Cummins X12 will begin in mid 2019.