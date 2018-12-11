Galbreath offers lighter-duty cable hoists

Galbreath’s new WT-1216/X and WT-2018/X work truck series cable hoists offer a lighter-duty option to the company’s original eight-inch main frame single-axle cable hoists.

The end result can meet the needs of users including landscapers, general contractors, and private waste haulers who require less power and easier maneuverability.

The WT-1216/X and WT-2018/X can transport loaded containers and equipment weighing up to 20,000 lb. and stretching 18 feet long. With a six-inch main frame, these new hoists feature electric over hydraulic controls using a wireless remote control, making it easier to spot the containers while monitoring low clearances and tight turns in urban areas.

They can be installed without welding, and come standard with externally mounted secondary manual controls, a steel tank mounted at the back of the cab with dual sight and temperature gauges, an adjustable bolt-on rear apron, split bumpers, and dual four-inch lift and winch cylinders. The hoists are also ready for tarp systems, with a mounting platform compatible with Pioneer or other tarp brands.

The hoists can also be customized with options including toolboxes, back-up cameras, fenders, expanded light packages, auxiliary front stops, and a side-mount oil tank.

Safety features include an automatic spring-loaded front safety lock, in-cab ¾-inch flashing LED hoist up warning light, back-up and hoist alarms, and dual safety/maintenance props.

Other features include three-micron return filtration inside the steel tank, rear wing skid plates and 2.5-inch outside rail rollers, 5/8-inch cable and eight-inch cable sheaves with UHMW wear guides, and a tarp/valve mounting platform and protective valve cover.