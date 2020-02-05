Goodyear plans regional drive tire

Goodyear has announced that a 19.5-inch version of the Fuel Max RTD (Regional Traction Drive) tire line would be available in the second quarter this year. Targeted toward the last-mile and regional hauling segments, these tires are already compliant with Phase 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Standards.

“As e-commerce gains traction the regional and urban segments regional fleets are growing in popularity; there’s tremendous opportunity in those segments,” noted Cary Budzinski, senior director North America commercial sales. “We need to make sure we are investing in regional and urban products to help fleets optimize their cost per mile.”