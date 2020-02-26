Health and wellness app adds new capabilities

RIVERSIDE, Mo. – Rolling Strong announced Wednesday that its health and wellness app now has the ability for terminal vs. terminal, company vs. company and industrywide competitions.

The company said the app’s new capabilities allow management staff to enable health and wellness improvement initiatives by fostering competition between teams, facilities and other transportation companies.

In the competitions, participants earn prizes for signing up for the app, getting wellness checks, and by taking steps to improve nutrition, fitness, sleep, and stress and weight management, it said.

Winners are determined by averaging the points earned by all terminal, department or company participants without impacting a driver’s or an employee’s individual ranking in the app.

“Transportation operations compete for freight and drivers every day so competing for health should be a fun challenge for them” said Stephen Kane, president of Rolling Strong.

“We’ve been realizing steady adoption of our health and wellness mobile app among drivers and other trucking company personnel,” Kane added.

He said several associations have expressed interest in the improved app, and are looking for industry suppliers to sponsor awards.