Isaac integrates Drivewyze PreClear

Isaac Instruments has integrated the Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service, which supports more than 700 weigh stations and inspection sites stretching across the U.S. and into Alberta.

Drivers will now receive an alert on their Isaac tablets, indicating whether they can bypass participating weigh stations. The messages will also help to ensure drivers don’t accidently bypass a site, the company says.

Depending on their safety records, participating carriers may bypass some locations more than 90% of the time, Isaac Instruments notes.