Truck News

Product

John Bean releases balancer

John Bean 9800

The John Bean 9800 heavy-duty wheel balancing system will bring a sense of balance to truck, bus, RV and automobile wheel and tire assemblies.

Capable of handling wheels from 12-24.5 inches in size, including super-single tires, the model comes with tooling for light vehicles and heavy trucks alike.

Features include a pneumatic wheel lift to reduce the risk of strains, semi-automatic data entry that inputs diameter and distance using the inner input arm, and the ability for operators to recalibrate the balancer in just two steps.

www.johnbean.com

Print this page
Related Articles
string(45) "filter[products-category]=tireswheels" TruckNews
TodaysTrucking


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*