John Bean releases balancer

The John Bean 9800 heavy-duty wheel balancing system will bring a sense of balance to truck, bus, RV and automobile wheel and tire assemblies.

Capable of handling wheels from 12-24.5 inches in size, including super-single tires, the model comes with tooling for light vehicles and heavy trucks alike.

Features include a pneumatic wheel lift to reduce the risk of strains, semi-automatic data entry that inputs diameter and distance using the inner input arm, and the ability for operators to recalibrate the balancer in just two steps.

www.johnbean.com