Kalyn Siebert delivers flexibility

Kalyn Siebert’s VersaMaxx-EXT 50T HRG trailer can extend from 48 to 53 feet, with a design that can be maneuvered in confined spaces for low-profile, large transport and vehicle recovery in urban areas areas.

Features include a 100,000-lb capacity, an adjustable hydraulic removable gooseneck (HRG), and two 20,000-lb-capacity winches with wireless remotes that can be controlled by single operators. Recessed quick connects and a retractable bridge can be controlled by a single operator as well.

Lower-profile worklights provide better clearance with the rear winch line, the company says. And the trailer’s 22-inch deck height meets the demands of low-approach angles when loading and accommodates taller vehicles, while also providing six inches of ground clearance.