Kenworth offering Alcoa Dura-Black wheels

Kenworth is now offering Alcoa’s new Dura-Black wheels, delivering a bold style for heavy-duty and medium-duty conventional trucks.

The new designs are lighter and stronger than steel wheels, offering the promise of increased payloads and better fuel economy, Alcoa says.

Each side of the wheel is treated, offering added flexibility when mounting them in steer or drive positions.

The rim flange and mounting surfaces are bright, offering a contrast to the wheel’s face, which is in a matte black. There’s also a color-matched valve stem and one-piece hub cover, with a laser-etched Alcoa logo.

The Dura-Black wheels are available in 22.5 x 8.25 inches, 9 x 12.25 inches, and 24.5 x 8.25 inches.