Minimizer has come out with a new 50-inch toolbox.

The company says the larger toolbox accommodates a full-size shovel, which customers have been asking for. It’s made from proprietary material the company says won’t rust, corrode, crack, or require paint.

It comes with a lifetime warranty. The new toolbox comes in six colors: black, red, white, silver, yellow, and granite. It comes in two styles: chest and underbody. For more info, go here.