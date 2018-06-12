Loaded container handler from Galbreath

Galbreath’s SLCH-X loaded container handler with a hydraulically adjustable fork assembly offers a tool to haul containers with wide variations in pocket and trunnion bar heights.

The 93X and 113X models move containers on top of the chassis rather than hanging off the back of a truck.

Each features a 24-inch cylinder stroke and will pick up and move 8,000-lb. containers with front-end load (FEL) fork pocket heights ranging from 17 to 44.5 inches, and rear-end load (REL) containers with trunnion bars measuring 45 to 49 inches from the ground.

Originally designed for waste-handling companies that serve small businesses or restaurants, the handlers are also compatible with equipment including salt spreaders. Operators can even level out a container on the chassis without reattaching the chain or tilting the forks.

Other features include provided ratchet straps, joystick controls in the cab, a poly half-round fender, rear-load attachment, 20 US-gallon hydraulic reservoir, and 3-micron return filtration.

