Locking aerodynamic wheel cover

Deflektor introduced a lock mechanism for its Hardspot aerodynamic wheel cover and a trailer mounting system at the recent American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition.

The Hardspot aerodynamic wheel cover for tractors was introduced last fall. Since then, it has been deployed on all new Schneider and NFI trucks. The Deflektor cover have also recently been seen on the Tesla Semi.

President and founder, Jonathan Fleck, said the new locking feature will further encourage widespread adoption of its aerodynamic wheel cover lineup.

“Fear of theft has been a buying roadblock for potential customers. A locking cover offers peace of mind for those whose truck and trailer assets go unattended for extended periods of time”.

The keyed mechanism – a $20 option offered with the wheel covers detailed around $60 – is simple and precise, said Flock. An intuitive, positive feedback loop confirms its security upon locking.

The trailer mounting system comes pre-assembled for a fast initial installation. Like the tractor mounting system it uses the identical Hardspot Cover that offers instant, easy access.

Wheel covers are known to save 1% of energy on trucks, and another 1% on trailers, said Flock.