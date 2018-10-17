Mack updates over-the-air options

Mack Trucks has expanded its over-the-air software and vehicle parameter capabilities, offering more updates for those with 2017 GHG Mack engines and factory-installed hardware.

Mack Over the Air was launched in February 2017 with updates for powertrain components and vehicle parameters such as road speed.

The latest parameter kits include fuel performance options that come in performance, balanced and economy packages.

Software updates are completed in less than 20 minutes, while parameter updates can be completed in less than 10 minutes, the company says. The work can be completed anywhere a cellular connection is available. The Mack GuardDog Connect telematics hardware, standard on every unit with a Mack engine, enables the updates.

The expanded kits are also covered under the two-year offer of two parameter changes per year, while other packages are available beyond that timeline.