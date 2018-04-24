Maxxima unveils LED strip lights

Maxxima has unveiled two sizes of flexible hybrid auxiliary stop-turn-tail/backup LED strip lights for trucks, trailers, buses, and other vehicles.

Now available in 48- and 60-inch lengths, the combo STT/BU strip lights can be applied to the rear of any vehicle to produce bright white and red lighting. A PVC outer jacket seals out moisture and grime, and the self-adhesive backing provides a secure mount to any clean surface, the company adds.

Each strip comes with a standard four-pin flat trailer connector and an extra lead for the back-up light circuit.

They’re backed by a two-year warranty.