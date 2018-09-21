Truck News

Meritor’s Elsa brakes go hydraulic

Meritor is offering optional hydraulic actuation on all ELSA disc brakes for applications that require hydraulic disc brake variants.

The traditional mechanical, pneumatically operated brake housing is replaced by a hydraulic single- or twin-piston variant. The bridge, carrier and slide pin arrangements remain the same. Pads are available with 107-226 sq.cm. pad areas.

The new option covers brakes for wheels measuring between 17.5 and 25 inches. Rotor diameters vary from 324 to 500 mm.

 

