Michelin expands retread portfolio

Michelin North America is launching two new pre-mold retreads to broaden its lineup of tire retread technologies.
The Michelin X Multi D Pre-Mold retread will address the growing demand for traction and durability in a retread designed for regional and urban delivery. This retread launch, coming in March, will complement the previous release of the X Multi D tire.
“With the increase in on-time, same-day or next-day deliveries, customers are looking for retreads that can stand up to regional and last-mile delivery use,” said Adam Murphy, vice president of B2B marketing for Michelin. “The new X Multi D pre-mold retread complements our tire offering in meeting those needs while offering durability, quality and uptime in this ever-increasing and demanding segment.”
For improved fuel efficiency and wear in line-haul trailer operations, the Michelin X Line Energy T Pre-Mold retread is now available to serve the dry-van truckload, tanker and super-regional categories.
For line-haul applications, the Michelin X Line Energy T Pre-Mold retread meets SmartWay requirements and offers breakthrough new-tire technology in a retread. This premium trailer-position retread offers fuel savings through its advanced compound tread for a lower total cost of ownership. New siping technology and decoupling grooves support even wear. The retread is available in six tread widths: 200, 210, 220, 230, 240 and 250 – all with 11/32-inch tread depth.
