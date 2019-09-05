Michelin updates Advantage program

Michelin is adding application and billing enhancements to its Advantage program, which provides consistent nationwide tire pricing.

The new online application process – available in English and French — offers same-day use-of-program benefits. And the improved billing process allows dealers to take control of the billing process, including registering the fleet’s credit card.

Michelin Advantage members receive unique access to the Michelin Commercial Service Network, with technicians at more than 5,000 authorized truck dealer locations, the company says.

They can also access Michelin ONCall 2.0 emergency road service with no dispatch fee, simply by calling 1-800-TIRE-911. A related event viewer offers updates about emergency road service action.

Business performance is further supported through a member website and online business tools.