Monitoring reefers? There’s an app for that.

Thermo King has added two features to its ConnectedSuite software platform to better manage temperatures, Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) compliance, and asset utilization.

TracKing integrates with fleet management systems, where data can be used to monitor critical cargo temperatures, trailer locations, reefer settings and alarms – watching everything from pickup to delivery.

New features include a TK Notify App, which offers a quick snapshot of unit status when an event occurs. Through this, users can access information such as the setpoint, return air, discharge air, sensor temperature door status, operation mode, location, and the time a problem emerged. Maintenance-related notifications can also be fed to drivers, service technicians or dealers.

The Connect and Share data-sharing service, meanwhile, can be used by fleets that use third-party telematics systems. No third party hardware is required to tap into things like temperature, position, and operational information. Two-way commands are even possible depending on system capabilities.