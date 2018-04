Maxxima’s Class 2 LED emergency/warning lights, the M20388 series, come in amber, red, white, or blue.

Each has six high-performing LEDs, and a polycarbonate housing and clear lens that are just 0.5 inches deep.

The 3.3-by-1.2-inch lights draw 400 ma 12V/240ma 24V, and have three blunt-cut, seven-inch leads. Hardware is included for surface or tape mounts. And a steady-on mode allows for an optional flasher module control (M50910).

The lights come with a five-year warranty.