Navistar boosts HV Series visibility, maneuverability

International Truck is improving the visibility and maneuverability of its all-wheel-drive International HV Series trucks, adding a high-visibility hood and set-back axle to the available spec's.
The features are seen as especially important for vocational applications, especially for utility companies that work in remote areas that require both a 4×4 chassis and maximum maneuverability.
The HV Series is powered by a 12.4-liter A26 engine, while a Diamond Logic electrical system promises easier work for body builders who transform the trucks for specific work. There are nearly 200 factory-available body integration and driver efficiency features overall.
Other features the same gauge cluster found in the RH, Lonestar, and LT, with a customizable display in the center to track everything from fuel economy to axle loads. A shifter is now found on the steering stalk, too, helping to keep hands near the wheel at all times.
