New configurator for Freightliner vocational upfits

A new custom hardware and electronics configurator (CHEC) from Daimler Trucks North America will streamline the vocational truck customization process, according to the company. The tool allows truck equipment manufacturers and dealers to easily view, edit, compare and update electrical configurations in Freightliner vocational trucks.

It reduces upfit time and makes the vehicle customization process more user-friendly, Daimler claims.

Users can create standard templates for their organization, allowing them to select a pre-existing configuration based on application or customer.

The CHEC tool also increases customization possibilities.

To access the tool truck equipment manufacturers or dealers are advised to have technicians sign up for CHEC tool training at www.DTNAConnect.com, or by visiting a Freightliner dealer.