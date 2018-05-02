New controller for Solara

Carrier Transicold’s Solara heating unit now features an APX controller with a dashboard-style display.

The Solara uses a Z482 two-cylinder diesel engine to generate 50,000 BTU/hour at an ambient temperature of -18 Celsius, keeping sensitive commodities such as flowers and pharmaceuticals from freezing.

Its new controller is preloaded with the company’s programmable IntelliSet software to help create heating parameters for different commodities. An integrated DataLink data recorder and USB port makes for easy downloads and uploads, Carrier Transicold adds. And troubleshooting is supported through built-in diagnostics.

Options include DataTrak telematics software, flush- and surface-mount control panels, fuel-level sensors, and open-door indicator, and shutdown switches.

Fuel tank options range from 115 to 455 liters.