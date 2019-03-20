New Road Ready control unit increases mounting options

ATLANTA, Ga. – Truck-Lite has unveiled an updated master control unit for its Road Ready trailer telematics system, creating new options for those who want to use the system on chassis, flatbeds and more.

The new unit measures just 13.25 x 5.5 inches, with an optional solar panel measuring 8.25 x 14.25 inches.

“The width of the solar panel was too big, and the other thing was we couldn’t hardwire it,” says Truck-Lite’s Rob Richard, vice president and general manager – Road Ready. That combination of solar panel and control unit measured 11.5 x 21.24 inches.

“This design expands the mounting options.”

Hard-wired versions can be connected to the blue line through a trailer’s nose box.

The Road Ready system gives fleets the power to monitor third-party components from the likes of Stemco, Haldex, Air Weigh, Hendrickson, Purkeys, and Stemco, delivering real-time information when issues emerge.

Equipped trailers will even deliver the information when untethered, drawing on a battery to run up to 60 days without a charge.

Says Richard: “Innovation never ends in the telematics industry.”