New rotating electrics

LoadHandler Power Products has expanded its lineup of rotating electrical products to include the L39 gear-reduction and L42 direct-drive heavy-duty models. Each is promised to offer an OE-like fit.

The L39 12- and 24-volt gear reduction starters fit engines up to 16 liters in size. The 12-volt model offers an output of up to 7.3 kW, while the 24-volt model has an output of up to 9.0 kW. Each has a sealed nose housing and an integral magnetic switch to maintain voltage. Overcrank Protection guards against damage linked to adverse conditions or operator error.

The L42 12- and 24-volt direct-drive starters also fit engines up to 16 liters in size. The 12-volt model offers an output up to 7.3 kW, but the 24-volt offers an output up to 7.8 kW. The bigger of the two is commonly designed for off-highway equipment running Cummins or Caterpillar engines. Protective features include a sealed nose housing, heat-treated shaft, and optional overcrank protection.