Noregon makes third update this year

Noregon has updated its JPRO Professional for the third time this year, and also unveiled a new Vehicle Insights Portal (VIP).

PRO Professional 2018 v3 builds upon the software’s list of bi-directional tests for medium and heavy-duty vehicles. And that bi-directional functionality was expanded across most major engine manufacturers, on top of tests to improve braking system evaluations.

The software update is available to active subscribers at no charge.

VIP Services, meanwhile, offers access to same-day or historical data from vehicles. Built-in reports offer insights into fuel economy, parameter information such as idle metrics and maximum road and cruise speed settings, detailed JPRO fault information including total scans, fault data, and common or recurring faults.