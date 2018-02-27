Omnitracs One announced during Outlook 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Omnitracs announced a new product launch today, one it says combines the very best of all the company’s technology offerings.

Kevin Haugh, chief product and strategy officer, unveiled Omnitracs One during the technology company’s Outlook 2018 conference in Nashville, Tenn., saying the new solution is really about bringing together all the best the company has available and providing it in different ways.

The new fleet management solution is intended to create one comprehensive offering for any fleet, from first mile to last with all the best features and functionalities of Omnitracs’ entire portfolio.

With all carriers in mind, whether long haul or regional, Omnitracs One provides several features that can help companies be more efficient, such as routing, workflow, navigation, compliance, data recovery, and platform hardware.

The solution helps carries predict and manage issues like violations, impending collisions service issue, and driver turnover even before they arise.

It also assists drivers with daily management, providing the most efficient routes, as well as suggested stops. It helps with maintaining compliance with hours-of-service and on-duty time, all while being configurable for various types of workflow and applications.

“As a company, we’re really all about helping our customers solve problems,” Haugh said during the Feb. 27 launch.

With a single-source user experience, Omnitracs One eliminates single-purpose and disconnected solutions for both long haul and last mile fleets.

Fleet owners are able to choose the right devices based on their needs at any service level with the hardware flexibility of the new product.

Omnitracs One will be available this year, with timing based on the needs of individual fleets.