Optronics adds graphics to lamps

Optronics International has unveiled a stop-tail-turn lamp that integrates graphics within the lighting package, combining a GloLight Lens and a traditional LED pattern.

The lamps come in a four-inch round or six-inch oval configuration.

The traditional LED-style lens pattern surrounds the graphic in the middle of the lamp. The GloLight logo illuminates when operating as a tail lamp, while all portions of the LED lamp brighten when turn signal or brake functions are operating.

The GloLight can be used in red, white, or a combination of both. Different visual effects are achieved with lens striations.

The development process included Vanguard National Trailer Corporation and Miller Industries.