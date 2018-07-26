PeopleNet unveils new fixed-mount display

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A new display unit from PeopleNet is boasting rugged features and access to third-party applications through the Android platform.

The PeopleNet Display.5 (PD.5) gives customers the option to implement what zthe company is calling a ruggedized display designed specifically for commercial vehicle use. The option is electronic logging device (ELD) compliant and gives users access to other applications like navigation and in-cab scanning.

Fleet managers and dispatchers can access the display to manage business and third-party apps through PeopleNet’s Managed Mobility service, providing them the opportunity to offer drivers remote assistance when they need help troubleshooting.

Operating on the Android platform helps carriers future-proof, by giving them the ability to update their software without replacing their hardware. PD.5 also has the ability to connect with multiple in-vehicle gateways, making it a flexible choice.

Bryan Coyne, general manager, North America for Trimble’s Transportation Mobility Division, which includes PeopleNet said customers can run any combination of fixed-mounted displays (like the PD.5) and handheld displays, because the Android system unifies the company’s offerings.

“The PD.5, much like our Android-based tablets, lays the foundation for the next-generation of fleet mobility and helps our customers transform their drivers’ experience.”

The display is available to be purchased from PeopleNet now, but will also be on display at the company’s in.sight user conference and expo scheduled for Sept. 9.