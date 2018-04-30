PeopleNet upgrades video view

PeopleNet’s hood-mounted MirrorCam is a spot mirror with a built-in camera that offers added perspective around a truck’s blindspots.

The second generation of the tool is part of the company’s Video Intelligence platform that draws on forward-, side-, and rear-facing cameras to create a 360-degree view around the cab and trailer.

MirrorCam itself offers a 75-degree view of passing lanes and traditional blind spots, and adds to the images available when events are triggered through Onboard Event Recording.

The design also shields the camera from direct sunlight and vehicle headlights, and keeps dirt or contaminants from depositing on the mirror glass, the company says.