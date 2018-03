Peterbilt will make standard track configurations of Paccar’s 20k and 22k steer axles beginning this May.

Paccar’s heavy-duty steer axles are available on Models 567, 520, 389, 367, 365 and 348, and are ideal for vocational applications such as heavy-haul, refuse, and construction, the manufacturer says.

The steer axles are available with disc or drum brakes and allow a turning radius of up to 50 degrees.

There’s a standard five-year, 1.2-million-km warranty.