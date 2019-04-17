Petro-Canada releases updated Duron Geo

Petro-Canada’s updated Duron GEO LD product line includes 15W-40 and 10W-30 CK-4 oils that meet the CES 20092 specification for Cummins natural gas engines. They’re also backwards compatible to meet CES 20085 standards.

Offering further support for mixed fleets, Duron GEO LD is also approved to be used in Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Mack and Volvo engines.

The oils are formulated to extend oil drain intervals and offer superior all-weather performance and advanced engine protection, the company adds. They’ve been proven to extend oil drain intervals up to 1,000 hours with the support of an oil analysis program.