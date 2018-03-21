Plantronics headset for drivers

Plantronics has developed a Bluetooth headset with truckers in mind, combining features including a long-life battery and noise-canceling technology into the Voyager 104 unit.

Noise is controlled through a microphone boom and windscreen, DSP noise-canceling technology, and a close-fitting memory foam ear cup, the company says. Controls on the earpiece can also reportedly be used when wearing work gloves.

The battery offers up to 24 hours of use on a single charge, or up to 40 days of standby power.

Drivers can also remain connected about 60 feet away from their device, Plantronics adds.