Power check for seven-pin connectors

Phillips Industries’ new Qwik-Check offers, well, a quick way to check that power is running through the seven-way connector between a tractor and trailer.

Integrated into a trailer’s nose box, the unit eliminates the need for a continuity tester. When the tractor is turned on and power is supplied to the connector, color-coded LEDs illuminate as each circuit receives power. If a light is out, there is a problem with the associated circuit.

Qwik-Check can be installed on any nose box, or as a replacement for units already installed on the i-Box or Volt-Box nose boxes. The universal unit comes with 12-inch blunt-cut wires and installed ring terminals.