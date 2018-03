Working in tight spaces? The Snap-on Hockey II ECPRA072 is a powerful 700-lumen light in a small package.

The second generation of the puck-shaped light is made with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and has an IP54 rating for its capacity to withstand exposure to water and dust. It will last up to six hours on the lowest setting and two hours on high.

Other features include a built-in battery gauge, variable dimming, and construction that will withstand a drop from 4 metres.