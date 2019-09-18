Purkeys Aware keeps drivers connected

Purkeys’ new Aware Audio Interrupter is designed to help keep eyes on the road and hands upon the wheel.

The device automatically reads text-based messages and features a solid-state amplifier to strengthen its voice quality and amplitude – helping to ensure messages can be clearly heard, even over highway noise.

The Aware Audio Interrupter integrates with the truck’s existing speaker aware, and automatically silences competing audio signals and reroutes any messages from mobile phones and telematics devices. There’s no need for a driver to turn on the radio.

The device can even integrate with fleet telematics systems.

Once installers choose Aware as an auxiliary device for the truck’s audio system, the system is automatically paired.

An optional mobile phone microphone connection is sold separately.

It comes with a three-year warranty.