Quantums cleared for Canada

Transport Canada has granted a Canadian Equivalency Certificate to Quantum Fuel Systems’ virtual pipeline trailers, allow them to be registered and used in Canada.

The compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders are approved in accordance with TC-SU-5931, which is based on ISO11119-3.2 and BS 3.3.9, TC-3FCM, CAN/CSA B339 and other Transport Canada requirements.

The VP5000 is configured up to 638 MCF at 5,000 psi. The VPLite51 is configured up to 530 MCF at 3,600 psi, while the VPLite is configured up to 470 MCF at 3,600 psi. Other sizes available on request.

Quantum has been selling the products in the U.S. since September 2014.