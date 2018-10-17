Remote programming for all Volvo GHG17 engines

All Volvo trucks with GHG 2017 engines and factory-installed connectivity hardware are now eligible for software and parameter updates through Volvo’s Remote programming.

Remote programming takes less than 20 minutes, the company says. Several parameter packages now allow truck owners to change between operating modes for better fuel economy and preferred operating configurations.

“Working directly with Volvo fleets and owners of all sizes and applications to implement Remote Programming has proven to us that the connectivity service makes a difference to our customers and their operations,” said Ashraf Makki, Volvo Trucks North America product marketing manager. “We’ve received strong acceptance of the technology and update process from professional drivers and fleet managers alike, who have embraced Remote Programming as a faster, more efficient way to help ensure trucks are updated with the latest software to support peak performance and maximum uptime.”