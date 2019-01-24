Roll cabs of a different color

If you’re looking to add some style to your storage, Snap-on’s KERP682AO 68-inch, 12-drawer EPIQ Series Roll Cabs and KMP1022 54-inch 11-drawer Masters Series Roll Cabs are now available in matte green and orange.

Each cabinet features a customizable SpeeDrawer to organize loose fasteners, parts and tools, and a dedicated PowerDrawer for charging batteries and handheld devices. The PowerDrawer features a staggered power strip with five outlets and two USB ports.

The cabinet’s layout also includes two extra wide drawers at the top to offer quick access to popular tools.

Both models can handle four tons of tools, and feature swivel-locking mag wheels with compression suspension and a dual brake lever.