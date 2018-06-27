Samsung unveils rugged tablet

Samsung’s rugged Galaxy Tab Active2 tablet is designed to offer computing power in hot or cold temperatures and wet environments.

The unit is certified to MIL-STD-810, the military standard for durability in the face of excessive pressure, temperatures, vibrations and drops. It’s also IP68 rated for resistance to water and dust. Physical buttons can be controlled with work gloves, and the display itself can be used when wet, the company says.

Other features include an IP68-certified S pen, an LTE version to stay connected, and replaceable batteries that allow for quick swaps when a charge runs low. There’s a 5MP front camera and 8MP auto-focus rear camera. And enhanced touch sensitivity makes it possible to use the touchscreen while wearing gloves.

Available applications include Omnitracs XRS fleet management software to monitor hours of service.