Say hello to BlueParrot

BlueParrott has unveiled a voice-controlled over-the-head headset, promising a hands-free Bluetooth user experience that offers access to Google Assistant or Siri without touching a button. All users need to do is say, “Hello BlueParrott” to begin the process.

The B550-XT features Voice Control Pro, offering voice control over calls, access to voice assistants, apps, music and GPS directions.

The headset provides 24 hours of talk time and 500 hours of standby time, blocks out 96% of background noise, and has an IP54 rating to ensure resistance to water and dust, the company says. Users can roam up to 300 feet from Class 1 paired Bluetooth devices as well.