Mitchell 1’s Manager SE Truck Edition shop management software is being updated to include text messaging features.

The new MessageCenter option with integrated two-way texting gives shops the choice of building their own text templates for orders, appointments and revisions, or writing “on the fly” text messages to customers.

Other enhancements in the software included expanded report options to cover:

Client – customer birthdays, possible customer duplicates

Accounting – invoice income distribution, category profit – custom list

Management – sub estimates by date range (revisions)

Inventory – detailed inventory, tire physical count, tire sales summary by date range, etc.

Follow up – export recommendations by date range

Tech worksheet – technician worksheet with history

