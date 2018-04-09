Sheets with sleepers in mind

Lippert Components has introduced a line of adjustable sheet sets designed to fit the wider, longer mattresses commonly found in Class 8 sleepers.

The somnum adjustable twin XL sheets are made of a soft brushed microfiber, but the fitted sheet also has a unique drawstring to secure a snug fit for unconventional mattresses and shapes, up to 42 inches wide.

It offers an alternative to buying oversized sheet sets, the company says. These sheets cinch to the actual width and length of the mattress, without the need to tie up extra material. Each set includes an extra-large top sheet, an adjustable bottom sheet with integrated drawstring, and two standard pillowcases.

The sheets are available through Freightliner and Western Star, as well as select distributors.