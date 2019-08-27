Somnum promises cool comfort

Lippert Components’ new somnum Escape 10-inch gel-infused foam mattress is ready to support a better night of sleep in the sleeper.

The mattress features a premium Euro top design, and a two-inch gel-infused foam top layer to create a cool surface. That sits on a high-density seven-inch foam base. And it’s all encased in a quilted cover that features an added inch of comfort foam.

It’s a significant improvement over a traditional five-inch foam block, the company says.

The somnum Escape 10-inch gel-infused foam mattress is available through all Freightliner and Western Star dealers, as well as independent somnum distributors. It comes in four sizes: 35×79, 36×76, 38×80, and 42x 80 inches.